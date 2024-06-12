Acting PM Urges Swift Government Formation for Bulgarian Stability

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Acting PM Urges Swift Government Formation for Bulgarian Stability

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation.

Glavchev, speaking on behalf of the caretaker government, highlighted the completion of their primary objective: overseeing fair and transparent elections. He emphasized the acknowledgment of this achievement by both the domestic public and international observers during the combined parliamentary and presidential vote.

"I believe that in terms of managing the voting process, there is now a clear sense of confidence," Glavchev remarked.

The Acting Prime Minister commended the collaborative efforts with the Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in combating electoral fraud, particularly in addressing instances of vote-buying.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has performed commendably," Glavchev stated.

He directed his message to the incoming members of the 50th National Assembly, urging for their prompt assembly and concerted efforts towards the formation of a stable government. Glavchev expressed concerns over the prolonged electoral process, which he described as exhausting for the electorate and bordering on aggression towards voters.

"The people have grown weary of the electoral cycle, and these results reflect that sentiment," he concluded.

