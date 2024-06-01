Athens' Acropolis Shuts Down Amidst Sweltering Temperatures

AFP reported that the Acropolis in Athens will be shut to visitors during the peak heat hours on June 12, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Culture. The archaeological site will remain closed from noon to 5:00 p.m. as temperatures are anticipated to soar to 43°C on June 12 and 13. This closure is part of measures undertaken as Greece experiences its first heatwave of the year, with the scorching temperatures expected to persist during this period.

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has issued warnings of an elevated risk of wildfires in the Attica region surrounding Athens. Consequently, schools in various regions of Greece, including the capital, will remain closed on June 12 and 13, while the Ministry of Labor has advised public sector employees to work remotely. Notably, this closure of the Acropolis echoes a similar measure taken during an unprecedented two-week heatwave in July 2023.