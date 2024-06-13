Russia Expands Nuclear Exercises Across European Borders

June 12, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Russia Expands Nuclear Exercises Across European Borders

Russia has announced the expansion of its tactical nuclear weapons exercises, initially launched in the Southern Military District, which encompasses the Black Sea Fleet and territories occupied in Ukraine. This extension now includes personnel from the Leningrad Military District, situated along the borders of Norway, Finland, Poland, and the three Baltic states. Consequently, the maneuvers now span nearly the entire European border of Russia, stretching from the Arctic to the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense revealed that the ongoing training involves the extraction of training warheads for the Iskander-M missiles, their installation, and the covert movement of installations to designated launch positions. Similarly, crews aboard ships are engaged in training exercises pertaining to sea-based cruise missiles.

