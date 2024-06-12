M3 Communications Group, Inc. Just Announced as Company of the Year in Bulgaria for 2024

The prestigious award is in the PR and Communications category and is the agency's 15th accolade in 2024.

10 June 2024, Sofia – M3 Communications Group, Inc., the leading PR agency in Bulgaria, has been honored as “Company of the Year” in the PR and Communications category. The prestigious award marks the company's 15th accolade in 2024, the year the company celebrates it’s 30th anniversary of commitment to excellence in the communications business.

Winning the “Company of the Year” award in the PR and Communications category is a clear affirmation of M3 Communications Group, Inc.'s key role in implementing effective communication campaigns. The company's active utilization of modern means to inform and engage the public emphasizes its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving industry.

"Company of the Year" is the 15th award for M3 Communications Group, Inc. in 2024, following their streak of winning 11 BAPRA Bright Awards, including "PR Agency of the Year," the recognition "Brand of the Year," a nomination for "Best PR Agency in Europe" at the PRWeek Global Awards, and the selection of its founder and CEO, Mr. Maxim Behar, as number 1 among the top 50 global leaders in the PR business by Thinkers360.

"It has been very exciting to be in the communications business for the last 30 years, as it was a time of so many changes. But it is incredibly satisfying to see your hard work and that of your entire team getting recognized once again. Keeping up with the trends and introducing innovations in every sphere of the communications business is the standard for us." Mr. Maxim Behar said about the award.

"Company of the Year" is one of the most prestigious competitions in the Bulgarian business sector for a tenth year. The awards are given for outstanding contributions to the development of the modern corporate environment in the country and aim to promote successful management models, effective business practices, the prominent role of human capital, sustainable examples, competitiveness, and innovations.

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., the exclusive partner for Bulgaria of the leading global PR company Hill & Knowlton, part of WPP Group, provides a wide range of services in public communications – communication strategies, media relations, crisis PR, digital marketing and social media management, media monitoring and analysis, influencer marketing, video production and graphic design, web design and development, and more. The company’s founder and CEO, Maxim Behar, has over 30 years of extensive experience in public communications and is globally recognized as a communications expert. The company has won numerous international and local awards: 4-time Agency of the Year in Bulgaria (2011, 2016, 2018, and 2024), best consultancy in Eastern Europe according to The Holmes Report, best PR company in the world according to The Stevie Awards, most recommended PR agency in Europe according to PRWeek in 2021 and 2023, and many more.