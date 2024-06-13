Night Assault: Ukraine Reports Drone and Missile Attacks Across Six Regions

Ukraine's air force has reported a significant night assault involving drones and missiles across six regions of the country. Of the 30 drones and missiles launched, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 29, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, Air Force Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The attack included a variety of munitions, including four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, one aeroballistic Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile, and 24 unmanned kamikaze aircraft of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Throughout the night, multiple air strike warnings were issued in Ukraine, with air defense systems activated in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions. In Kyiv, the warning lasted approximately two hours, during which the city's military administration declared all incoming threats neutralized, with no reported injuries or damage. However, a fire did break out in the Kyiv region due to falling debris from the attack, as reported by the State Emergency Service.

Simultaneously, Russian media outlets reported that the Russian military had successfully repelled a missile attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol, resulting in a temporary blockage of the Kerch bridge for about 15 minutes. Additionally, reports from the Russian agency "Interfax" and local authorities indicate one fatality and three injuries in the Russian border region of Belgorod due to an AFU attack. The projectile struck an apartment in the city of Shebekino, resulting in the death of one civilian. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported damage to six private homes and 11 residential buildings as a result of the attack.