The Bulgarian Socialists Consider Supporting a Government with GERB Mandate but Without Borissov as PM

Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Zafirov emphasized that while the BSP cannot endorse Borissov for the prime ministerial position, it remains willing to support a cabinet formed under the GERB mandate.

Zafirov stressed that if the BSP were to extend its support to such a government, it would seek mechanisms to exert influence and shape the policies it implements. He expressed a firm belief in the importance of broad political support for the government, warning that the alternative of new elections could risk further delegitimizing the Bulgarian parliament and giving rise to potentially problematic political entities.

"The government should garner as much support as possible from all political factions," Zafirov asserted. He cautioned against the consequences of pursuing new elections, suggesting that such a move could lead to the emergence of unforeseen political challenges, hinting at the potential for genuine political upheaval in the aftermath of the recent elections.

We remind you that, following the Bulgarian Socialist Party's (BSP) dismal performance in the recent elections, party leader Kornelia Ninova has tendered her resignation, citing political accountability for the results. Describing the outcome as catastrophic, Ninova noted widespread losses among all parties, with particular emphasis on significant declines for We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, casting doubt on GERB's mandate despite its leading position. She highlighted voter dissatisfaction reflected in shifts towards the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and There Is Such a People (TISP). Despite setbacks, Ninova asserted the BSP's continued relevance as the sole viable leftist option in Bulgaria, underscoring its enduring commitment to representing leftist ideals amid looming challenges.