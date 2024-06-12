The Bulgarian Socialists Consider Supporting a Government with GERB Mandate but Without Borissov as PM

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialists Consider Supporting a Government with GERB Mandate but Without Borissov as PM

Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Zafirov emphasized that while the BSP cannot endorse Borissov for the prime ministerial position, it remains willing to support a cabinet formed under the GERB mandate.

Zafirov stressed that if the BSP were to extend its support to such a government, it would seek mechanisms to exert influence and shape the policies it implements. He expressed a firm belief in the importance of broad political support for the government, warning that the alternative of new elections could risk further delegitimizing the Bulgarian parliament and giving rise to potentially problematic political entities.

"The government should garner as much support as possible from all political factions," Zafirov asserted. He cautioned against the consequences of pursuing new elections, suggesting that such a move could lead to the emergence of unforeseen political challenges, hinting at the potential for genuine political upheaval in the aftermath of the recent elections.

We remind you that, following the Bulgarian Socialist Party's (BSP) dismal performance in the recent elections, party leader Kornelia Ninova has tendered her resignation, citing political accountability for the results. Describing the outcome as catastrophic, Ninova noted widespread losses among all parties, with particular emphasis on significant declines for We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, casting doubt on GERB's mandate despite its leading position. She highlighted voter dissatisfaction reflected in shifts towards the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and There Is Such a People (TISP). Despite setbacks, Ninova asserted the BSP's continued relevance as the sole viable leftist option in Bulgaria, underscoring its enduring commitment to representing leftist ideals amid looming challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, Borissov, GERB, Zafirov

Related Articles:

New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:19

DPS Leader Calls for Dialogue Among Euro-Atlantic Leaders on Bulgaria's Future

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has issued a call to all "Euro-Atlantic leaders" to engage in discussions regarding the future of Bulgaria

Business | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Resigns After Disastrous Election Results

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has announced her resignation at a recent briefing, taking political responsibility for the party's poor performance in the latest elections

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13

Bulgarian Socialist Party Youth Call for Leadership Change Amid Crisis

A large banner calling for the resignation of Kornelia Ninova was displayed by the youth organization of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

With 100% of Protocols Processed: GERB Wins the Elections in Bulgaria

On Sunday, all 31 Regional Election Commissions (RECs) must submit the voting protocols to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for re-verification

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:19

Acting PM Urges Swift Government Formation for Bulgarian Stability

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria