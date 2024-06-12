Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike as Tensions Escalate

UN Raises Alarm: Israel's Gaza Actions May Violate International Law
The UN Human Rights Office has cautioned Israel that its actions in Gaza may have breached international law
A senior Hezbollah commander has been killed in a strike on a village in southern Lebanon, marking the most significant loss for the group since the beginning of the Gaza conflict. This incident has intensified the near-daily shelling between Lebanon and Israel.
Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Northern Israel has faced at least 80 rockets fired from Lebanon, although none have reportedly hit their intended targets. Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have prompted discussions among senior politicians and military officials about the possibility of war or a larger military operation.
Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for nine operations against Israeli targets along the border area since yesterday, including attacks near settlements. The group's actions have involved the use of dozens of Katyusha rockets.
The strike in southern Lebanon also resulted in the deaths of three Hezbollah fighters, bringing the total number of casualties among Hezbollah members, including commanders and operatives, to nearly 300, with additional civilian casualties reported.
The slain commander, Taleb Abdullah, also known as Abu Talib, was responsible for overseeing the central segment of the Lebanon-Israel border, an area heavily affected by recent exchanges of fire.
Reports suggest that the strike occurred during a meeting in the village of Jouya late Tuesday. The attack, reportedly carried out by an Israeli drone, targeted a house where an unnamed commander was staying. While the Israeli army has not officially confirmed the strike, it is said to have resulted in the death of Abu Taleb and three other Hezbollah fighters.
According to sources, Wissam Tawil, who was killed in an Israeli strike in January, was subordinate to Abu Talib, underscoring the significance of the slain commander's role in the ongoing conflict.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has highlighted growing concerns over nuclear threats from both Russia and China, ahead of a two-day meeting in Brussels with defense ministers from member countries
Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.
The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to announce bilateral assistance of 309.69 million USD to Ukraine during the G-7 meeting in Italy
Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Greek cargo ship
As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament
Armenia has declared its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU