Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike as Tensions Escalate

World | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike as Tensions Escalate

A senior Hezbollah commander has been killed in a strike on a village in southern Lebanon, marking the most significant loss for the group since the beginning of the Gaza conflict. This incident has intensified the near-daily shelling between Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Northern Israel has faced at least 80 rockets fired from Lebanon, although none have reportedly hit their intended targets. Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have prompted discussions among senior politicians and military officials about the possibility of war or a larger military operation.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for nine operations against Israeli targets along the border area since yesterday, including attacks near settlements. The group's actions have involved the use of dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The strike in southern Lebanon also resulted in the deaths of three Hezbollah fighters, bringing the total number of casualties among Hezbollah members, including commanders and operatives, to nearly 300, with additional civilian casualties reported.

The slain commander, Taleb Abdullah, also known as Abu Talib, was responsible for overseeing the central segment of the Lebanon-Israel border, an area heavily affected by recent exchanges of fire.

Reports suggest that the strike occurred during a meeting in the village of Jouya late Tuesday. The attack, reportedly carried out by an Israeli drone, targeted a house where an unnamed commander was staying. While the Israeli army has not officially confirmed the strike, it is said to have resulted in the death of Abu Taleb and three other Hezbollah fighters.

According to sources, Wissam Tawil, who was killed in an Israeli strike in January, was subordinate to Abu Talib, underscoring the significance of the slain commander's role in the ongoing conflict.

