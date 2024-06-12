Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies, according to acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who is representing Bulgaria at a conference in Berlin. Bulgarian companies are also prepared to contribute to the restoration of housing and roads in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced today that two more villages in eastern Ukraine have fallen into Russian hands, with one located in the Luhansk region and the other near Kupyansk.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged private companies to invest in rebuilding Ukraine, highlighting the damage estimated by the World Bank to be nearly a trillion dollars. Scholz emphasized the importance of not only supporting Ukraine's defense industry but also investing in sectors crucial for its peaceful development, such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy sources.