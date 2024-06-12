Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies, according to acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who is representing Bulgaria at a conference in Berlin. Bulgarian companies are also prepared to contribute to the restoration of housing and roads in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced today that two more villages in eastern Ukraine have fallen into Russian hands, with one located in the Luhansk region and the other near Kupyansk.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged private companies to invest in rebuilding Ukraine, highlighting the damage estimated by the World Bank to be nearly a trillion dollars. Scholz emphasized the importance of not only supporting Ukraine's defense industry but also investing in sectors crucial for its peaceful development, such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy sources.

Related Articles:

NATO Raises Alarm Over Dual Nuclear Threats from Russia and China

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has highlighted growing concerns over nuclear threats from both Russia and China, ahead of a two-day meeting in Brussels with defense ministers from member countries

World | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.

World » Russia | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

G-7 Summit in Italy: UK Announces Major Aid Package for Ukraine

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to announce bilateral assistance of 309.69 million USD to Ukraine during the G-7 meeting in Italy

World » Ukraine | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:15

Bulgaria's 'Golden Sands' Resort Opens Doors to Ukrainian War Orphans

30 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent in the war will find accommodation in Bulgaria's renowned resort, "Golden Sands"

Society | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Armenia Will Leave Russian-Led CSTO Defense Pact

Armenia has declared its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)

World | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 17:39

Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12
More from Politics

New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:19

Acting PM Urges Swift Government Formation for Bulgarian Stability

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

The Bulgarian Socialists Consider Supporting a Government with GERB Mandate but Without Borissov as PM

Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Boriss

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27
