Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported a 34.41% voter turnout at the end of election day on Sunday, June 9. By 20:00, 2,268,644 people had voted for the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the turnout for the European Parliament elections was slightly lower, with 33.79%, or 2,074,192 voters.

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of 40.69%, with 2,683,606 voters participating. On June 9, 6,593,275 citizens were eligible to vote for the national parliament, while 6,138,050 had the right to vote for the European Parliament.

The highest turnout for the National Assembly vote was recorded in the 23rd MMC (multi-member constituency) in Sofia at 41.52%, and the lowest in Sliven at 24.21%. For the European Parliament elections, the highest turnout was again in the 23rd MMC Sofia at 42.07%, and the lowest in Sliven at 23.65%.

Turnout percentages were calculated based on the protocols submitted by sectional commissions to the Regional Electoral Commissions. By the end of the day, all 31 regional election commissions are expected to submit their data re-entry documentation to the CEC. After resolving discrepancies, the CEC will announce the final results for the European Parliament vote on Wednesday, detailing percentages and allocated mandates. On Thursday, the results for the national parliament vote will be released.

The names of the 17 Bulgarian MEPs will be announced on Friday, and the members of the new 50th National Assembly will be revealed on Sunday, June 16. In the meantime, the CEC has informed candidates for the European Parliament who are also running for the national parliament and do not wish to be announced as elected MEPs to declare this to the CEC by 2:00 p.m. today.