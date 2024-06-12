Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported a 34.41% voter turnout at the end of election day on Sunday, June 9. By 20:00, 2,268,644 people had voted for the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the turnout for the European Parliament elections was slightly lower, with 33.79%, or 2,074,192 voters.

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of 40.69%, with 2,683,606 voters participating. On June 9, 6,593,275 citizens were eligible to vote for the national parliament, while 6,138,050 had the right to vote for the European Parliament.

The highest turnout for the National Assembly vote was recorded in the 23rd MMC (multi-member constituency) in Sofia at 41.52%, and the lowest in Sliven at 24.21%. For the European Parliament elections, the highest turnout was again in the 23rd MMC Sofia at 42.07%, and the lowest in Sliven at 23.65%.

Turnout percentages were calculated based on the protocols submitted by sectional commissions to the Regional Electoral Commissions. By the end of the day, all 31 regional election commissions are expected to submit their data re-entry documentation to the CEC. After resolving discrepancies, the CEC will announce the final results for the European Parliament vote on Wednesday, detailing percentages and allocated mandates. On Thursday, the results for the national parliament vote will be released.

The names of the 17 Bulgarian MEPs will be announced on Friday, and the members of the new 50th National Assembly will be revealed on Sunday, June 16. In the meantime, the CEC has informed candidates for the European Parliament who are also running for the national parliament and do not wish to be announced as elected MEPs to declare this to the CEC by 2:00 p.m. today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turnout, elections, voter, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's 'Golden Sands' Resort Opens Doors to Ukrainian War Orphans

30 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent in the war will find accommodation in Bulgaria's renowned resort, "Golden Sands"

Society | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

DPS Leader Calls for Dialogue Among Euro-Atlantic Leaders on Bulgaria's Future

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has issued a call to all "Euro-Atlantic leaders" to engage in discussions regarding the future of Bulgaria

Business | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

M3 Communications Group, Inc. Just Announced as Company of the Year in Bulgaria for 2024

The prestigious award is in the PR and Communications category and is the agency's 15th accolade in 2024

Business | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:01

Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:19

Acting PM Urges Swift Government Formation for Bulgarian Stability

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

The Bulgarian Socialists Consider Supporting a Government with GERB Mandate but Without Borissov as PM

Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Boriss

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria