Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

Bulgaria's 'Golden Sands' Resort Opens Doors to Ukrainian War Orphans
30 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent in the war will find accommodation in Bulgaria's renowned resort, "Golden Sands"
The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported a 34.41% voter turnout at the end of election day on Sunday, June 9. By 20:00, 2,268,644 people had voted for the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the turnout for the European Parliament elections was slightly lower, with 33.79%, or 2,074,192 voters.
In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of 40.69%, with 2,683,606 voters participating. On June 9, 6,593,275 citizens were eligible to vote for the national parliament, while 6,138,050 had the right to vote for the European Parliament.
The highest turnout for the National Assembly vote was recorded in the 23rd MMC (multi-member constituency) in Sofia at 41.52%, and the lowest in Sliven at 24.21%. For the European Parliament elections, the highest turnout was again in the 23rd MMC Sofia at 42.07%, and the lowest in Sliven at 23.65%.
Turnout percentages were calculated based on the protocols submitted by sectional commissions to the Regional Electoral Commissions. By the end of the day, all 31 regional election commissions are expected to submit their data re-entry documentation to the CEC. After resolving discrepancies, the CEC will announce the final results for the European Parliament vote on Wednesday, detailing percentages and allocated mandates. On Thursday, the results for the national parliament vote will be released.
The names of the 17 Bulgarian MEPs will be announced on Friday, and the members of the new 50th National Assembly will be revealed on Sunday, June 16. In the meantime, the CEC has informed candidates for the European Parliament who are also running for the national parliament and do not wish to be announced as elected MEPs to declare this to the CEC by 2:00 p.m. today.
The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation
"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.
Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Boriss
Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies
President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU