Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Victory, Moves to Valencia Round of 16

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, secured a spot in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament on clay courts in Valencia. Despite multiple rain delays pushing the start from noon to late evening, Tomova defeated Croatia's Lea Boskovic with a score of 6:0, 4:6, 6:2 after an hour and 53 minutes of play.

The Bulgarian, ranked 69th, began the match strongly, winning the first set without dropping a game. However, in the second set, after exchanging breaks, Tomova, 29, conceded a crucial break in the final tenth game, allowing Boskovic to level the match.

In the decisive set, Tomova regained her composure and dominance, coming back from 1:2 to win five consecutive games and clinch the victory. Her performance was marked by an 80 percent success rate on her first serve and winning 67 percent of her service points. She also recorded two aces, though she made four double faults.

Tomova's next challenge will be on Thursday when she faces Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva, who is currently ranked 448th in the world.