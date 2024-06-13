Bulgaria's Weather Warning: Intense Rainfall and High Temperatures Across Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a "yellow" code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorm activity affecting 10 regions of the country today. The regions under this warning include Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pleven, Targovishte, Sofia - region, and Shumen.

In contrast, a yellow code for dangerously high temperatures has been announced for another 12 areas. These areas are Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Kardjali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, and Yambol. In some locations, temperatures are expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

The day will generally be sunny, with cumulus and cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms in many areas. There are potential conditions for local intense precipitation and hail. A moderate wind is forecast to blow across the Danube plain.

North-West Bulgaria will see a slight decrease in daytime temperatures, with maximums ranging between 29°C and 32°C, while in Sofia, temperatures will be around 31°C. Elsewhere, it will remain hot, with maximum temperatures between 33°C and 38°C.

In mountainous regions, the weather will mostly be sunny. However, in the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms in some areas. A moderate to strong south-westerly wind will blow along the ridges, with maximum temperatures around 27°C at 1200 meters altitude and 17°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be mostly sunny. Afternoon cumulus cloud development may lead to rain and thunder in some areas. The wind will shift temporarily to come from the west-northwest, and it will be moderate.