Resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Continues

A challenge persists in admitting Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area via land routes, with sources from the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU indicating resistance from a small group of countries, as reported by BNR. The topic is slated for discussion on June 13 during a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg. While both countries were incorporated into the Schengen zone for air and sea travel on March 31, opposition remains regarding land entry.

Efforts by the Belgian presidency to reconcile differing stances have been hindered by opposing opinions, particularly from Austria, which remains steadfast in its opposition. Despite Belgium's endeavors, a resolution may not be imminent, with discussions expected to continue beyond the current week. The issue is of utmost sensitivity for certain countries, with Austria's forthcoming parliamentary elections adding to the complexity.

The majority of EU member states are supportive of Bulgaria and Romania joining Schengen via land routes, yet unanimous approval is required within the Council. Belgium, concluding its presidency soon, aims to serve as a mediator post-tenure. The pending Schengen Declaration, anticipated to be ratified at the upcoming "Internal Affairs" Council, is intended to ensure the continued efficacy of the Schengen area amid evolving challenges.