Resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Continues

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 15:49
Bulgaria: Resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Continues

A challenge persists in admitting Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area via land routes, with sources from the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU indicating resistance from a small group of countries, as reported by BNR. The topic is slated for discussion on June 13 during a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg. While both countries were incorporated into the Schengen zone for air and sea travel on March 31, opposition remains regarding land entry.

Efforts by the Belgian presidency to reconcile differing stances have been hindered by opposing opinions, particularly from Austria, which remains steadfast in its opposition. Despite Belgium's endeavors, a resolution may not be imminent, with discussions expected to continue beyond the current week. The issue is of utmost sensitivity for certain countries, with Austria's forthcoming parliamentary elections adding to the complexity.

The majority of EU member states are supportive of Bulgaria and Romania joining Schengen via land routes, yet unanimous approval is required within the Council. Belgium, concluding its presidency soon, aims to serve as a mediator post-tenure. The pending Schengen Declaration, anticipated to be ratified at the upcoming "Internal Affairs" Council, is intended to ensure the continued efficacy of the Schengen area amid evolving challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Belgium, Austria

Related Articles:

DPS Leader Calls for Dialogue Among Euro-Atlantic Leaders on Bulgaria's Future

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has issued a call to all "Euro-Atlantic leaders" to engage in discussions regarding the future of Bulgaria

Business | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

M3 Communications Group, Inc. Just Announced as Company of the Year in Bulgaria for 2024

The prestigious award is in the PR and Communications category and is the agency's 15th accolade in 2024

Business | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:01

Bulgaria Pledges Energy Support and Reconstruction Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13

Bulgaria's June 9 Elections: 34.41% Turnout for National Assembly, 33.79% for EU Parliament

In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of

Politics | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:08

Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Victory, Moves to Valencia Round of 16

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, secured a spot in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament on clay courts in Valencia

Sports | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

EPP Considers Reversal of Ban on Gasoline Cars in EU

Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, revealed plans to discuss the potential reversal of the ban on gasoline-powered cars in the EU by 2035

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 10:20

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

The euro experienced a decline against major currencies in early trading on Monday, influenced by the political uncertainty following the European Parliament elections

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

The European Parliament elections on Sunday revealed a significant shift towards the right, with far-right and nationalist parties making substantial gains across the continent

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:42

French Election Shocker: Extreme Right Dominates, Macron Calls Snap Polls

The final outcomes of the French vote have been officially declared this morning, providing clarity on the nation's political landscape

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:16

Belgian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Party's Electoral Setback

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has announced his resignation

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria