Proposed Changes: Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria

Ukraine Implements Severe Energy-Saving Measures to Tackle Power Shortage
Ukraine is on the verge of an energy crisis, necessitating a significant reduction in electricity consumption across the country
The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) recently deliberated on proposed adjustments to electricity and heating prices set to take effect from July 1. The discussion centered on recommendations for a 1.4% average increase in electricity rates and an 8.4% decrease in heating costs nationwide.
"The task force's report, dated May 31, forms the basis of our considerations, with all price projections reflecting data available up to the end of May. Any significant changes in these figures will be duly incorporated into our report. While fluctuations in electricity prices and natural gas dynamics are observed, we aim to minimize their impact," stated Ivan Ivanov, EWRC's chairman, during the session.
This discussion sheds light on potential adjustments to utility prices in Bulgaria, with a focus on maintaining affordability while considering market dynamics and regulatory factors. The proposed changes aim to strike a balance between ensuring sustainable energy provision and addressing consumer concerns regarding cost.
The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies
The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) anticipates an average electricity price increase of 1.34% starting July 1, while the price of hot water and heating is expected to decrease by an average of 8.44%
During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel
The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced
The European Commission initiated a new infringement procedure against Bulgaria on Thursday for failing to submit a report on the energy performance of buildings as required by the directive
