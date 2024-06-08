Proposed Changes: Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) recently deliberated on proposed adjustments to electricity and heating prices set to take effect from July 1. The discussion centered on recommendations for a 1.4% average increase in electricity rates and an 8.4% decrease in heating costs nationwide.

"The task force's report, dated May 31, forms the basis of our considerations, with all price projections reflecting data available up to the end of May. Any significant changes in these figures will be duly incorporated into our report. While fluctuations in electricity prices and natural gas dynamics are observed, we aim to minimize their impact," stated Ivan Ivanov, EWRC's chairman, during the session.

This discussion sheds light on potential adjustments to utility prices in Bulgaria, with a focus on maintaining affordability while considering market dynamics and regulatory factors. The proposed changes aim to strike a balance between ensuring sustainable energy provision and addressing consumer concerns regarding cost.