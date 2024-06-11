Hamas Agrees to UN Ceasefire Plan, Awaits US Pressure on Israel

Hamas has announced its acceptance of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution for the Gaza Strip and is prepared to negotiate the details. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior representative of the Palestinian Islamist movement, conveyed this information to Reuters. Zuhri underscored that it is now up to Washington to ensure that Israel adheres to the resolution.

"Hamas accepts the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire plan, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the exchange of hostages for prisoners held by Israel," Zuhri stated. He emphasized the role of the United States in this process, saying, "The US administration faces a real test to fulfill its commitments by forcing the occupying forces to immediately end the war in compliance with the UN Security Council resolution."

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the international community's efforts to broker peace and the critical role of the United States in enforcing the terms of the ceasefire. Hamas's willingness to engage in negotiations over the resolution's specifics indicates a potential path forward, contingent on effective diplomatic pressure to ensure both parties honor the ceasefire agreement.