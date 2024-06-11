The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine, highlighting his insistence on altering the joint statement at the B9 summit in Riga. The revised statement allows each B9 country to decide independently whether to provide military, financial, or humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Radev called this a success, emphasizing a shift from seeking a battlefield solution to pursuing a negotiated resolution aligned with the UN Charter.

"I consider this a success in support of common sense and an important step in shifting the focus from seeking a battlefield solution to this war, which has involved many casualties, destruction and uncontrolled escalation, to seeking a negotiated solution consistent with the statute of the United Nations," Radev pointed out.

At the end of 2022, the Bulgarian parliament had decided to send military aid to Ukraine. In February this year, former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced that Bulgaria was preparing a new, more substantial package of military aid for Ukraine, significantly larger in financial terms than previous contributions.