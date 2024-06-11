Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Resigns After Disastrous Election Results

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:13
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Resigns After Disastrous Election Results

Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has announced her resignation at a recent briefing, taking political responsibility for the party's poor performance in the latest elections. She described the results as disastrous for the BSP. Ninova emphasized that the recent election did not produce a definitive winner, noting that while all parties lost votes, some losses were more significant. Specifically, she pointed out that We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria lost over 300,000 votes, and even though GERB emerged as the leading force, it represents less than one-tenth of the population, which undermines its claim to govern effectively.

Ninova also highlighted that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and There Is Such a People (TISP) took away votes, indicating a broader dissatisfaction among voters. Despite these losses, Ninova stressed that the BSP remains the only viable left-wing party in Bulgaria, asserting that other leftist groups have become irrelevant. She concluded by reaffirming that the BSP continues to represent the left in the Bulgarian parliamentary republic, even as it faces significant challenges ahead.

