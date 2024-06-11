B9 Summit: Bulgaria's President Highlights Disunity over Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts
During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine
The presidents of NATO's Eastern flank nations convened in Riga for a summit aimed at addressing regional security concerns and Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, the gathering of the so-called "Bucharest Nine" - B9 - concluded without a unified declaration for the first time, as Bulgarian President Rumen Radev disclosed.
Radev revealed that the absence of a joint declaration stemmed from the lack of consensus among participants regarding the strategies to resolve Russian aggression in Ukraine. This divergence of views led to the exclusion of Radev's name from the declaration, with only Poland, Romania, and Latvia issuing a statement as co-chairs and host, respectively.
The B9 summit saw the participation of presidents from Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland, alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The forum precedes the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Washington in a month's time.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation
"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.
Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Boriss
Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies
In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of
President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU