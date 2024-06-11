'Democrats for Strong Bulgaria' Leader Seeks Vote of Confidence Post-Elections

General Atanas Atanasov, leader of the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB), announced his intention to seek a vote of confidence from the party during its upcoming national assembly. Atanasov conveyed this message in a Facebook post, marking his first public statement following the recent elections.

This decision follows shortly after Hristo Ivanov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria and leader of Yes, Bulgaria, tendered his resignation from the party, which was subsequently accepted. Democratic Bulgaria, a coalition between DSB and Yes, Bulgaria, collaborates with We Continue the Change to form We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB).

Atanasov emphasized that WCC-DB aims to emerge as the sole pro-European opposition force within the future Bulgarian parliament. A similar sentiment was echoed by We Continue the Change on the night of the elections.

Moreover, Atanasov highlighted the consolidation within the political landscape as a notable achievement, calling for further expansion to encompass additional political and civic entities, although specifics regarding potential collaborators were not provided.

In addition, on Facebook, Atanas Atanasov extended gratitude to voters, acknowledging the challenging decision they faced amidst record low turnout, attributing the divisive societal climate to politicians' failure in managing expectations and effectively communicating compromises. Despite successes like Schengen membership and constitutional changes, overshadowed by criticism, Atanasov stresses the need for introspection within the Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB), calling for a critical assessment at a forthcoming national assembly. Seeking confidence from members, he emphasizes the consolidation of the democratic community within Democratic Bulgaria and We Continue the Change, advocating for continued partnership expansion. Recognizing the importance of the rule of law, Atanasov lauds Hristo Ivanov's contributions and underscores the collective responsibility to uphold achievements and pursue further reform, affirming DSB's commitment as the sole pro-European opposition force in Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly.