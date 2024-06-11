Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Stresses Support for Ukraine at Berlin Forum

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Acting Bulgarian Prime Minister Stresses Support for Ukraine at Berlin Forum

The conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine post-war commenced in Berlin, drawing the participation of numerous Western leaders, foreign ministers, and Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

Glavchev expressed a collective commitment to providing comprehensive support for Ukraine across all fronts, stressing the solidarity of each participating country in offering assistance to the extent of their capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the German capital for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Discussions are slated to center on measures aimed at bolstering Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered significant impacts from the Russian invasion. Additionally, discussions are expected to include agreements on increased military support from Berlin to Kyiv, potentially encompassing air defense systems.

