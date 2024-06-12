Sofia Center Startled by Hot Water Geyser Incident

This morning, an unexpected geyser of hot water erupted at the intersection of "Rositsa" and "Dunav" streets in the center of Sofia. Initial reports indicate that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the heating network.

According to information available on the website of "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Sofia), the flow of hot water has been halted in the area spanning from "Panagyurishte" street to "G.S. Rakovski" street, as well as along "Tsar Osvoboditel" boulevard and "Vasil Levski" boulevard. Restoration of heat supply is anticipated by the morning of June 13.

While the sudden geyser may have captivated the attention of passersby, it likely caused concern among residents of the affected building.