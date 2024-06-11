Bulgarian President Congratulates Narendra Modi on Third Term Victory

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Congratulates Narendra Modi on Third Term Victory @Wikimedia Commons

Narendra Modi, leader of India's Bharatiya Janata Party, has secured re-election for a third term as Prime Minister, prompting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to extend his congratulations.

Expressing optimism for continued collaboration between Bulgaria and India, President Radev conveyed his well-wishes to Modi via the "X" social network. He emphasized their joint efforts in fostering friendship and partnership between the two nations.

Modi's victory comes as he assumes leadership of a coalition government following a surprising outcome in Sunday's election, wherein his party fell short of securing a majority. Despite this, Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister, signaling a new chapter in India's political landscape.

