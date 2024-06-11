Bulgarian President Congratulates Narendra Modi on Third Term Victory

The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine
President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,
Narendra Modi, leader of India's Bharatiya Janata Party, has secured re-election for a third term as Prime Minister, prompting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to extend his congratulations.
Expressing optimism for continued collaboration between Bulgaria and India, President Radev conveyed his well-wishes to Modi via the "X" social network. He emphasized their joint efforts in fostering friendship and partnership between the two nations.
Congratulations to @narendramodi Modi for being re-elected for a third term as a Prime Minister of India. I am convinced that our mutual efforts will contribute for continuing the friendship and partnership between ???????? and ????????— President.bg (@PresidentOfBg) June 11, 2024
Modi's victory comes as he assumes leadership of a coalition government following a surprising outcome in Sunday's election, wherein his party fell short of securing a majority. Despite this, Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister, signaling a new chapter in India's political landscape.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has urged for the swift establishment of a permanent government to bring stability to the nation
"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.
Atanas Zafirov, a member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership and newly elected MP, revealed to Nova TV that the left-wing party is open to backing a government devoid of political figures, including a hypothetical Prime Minister Boyko Boriss
Bulgaria will assist Ukraine by exporting electricity and equipment for its energy companies
In comparison, the previous parliamentary elections on April 2, 2023, saw a higher turnout of
President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU