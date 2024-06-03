Greece Braces for Scorching Heatwave with Temperatures Reaching 44 Degrees
The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days, prompting authorities to issue warnings to tourists regarding beach visits during midday hours.
To combat the extreme temperatures, civil defense authorities have implemented exceptional measures. Remote work for civil servants has been authorized for the end of the week, while municipalities have shuttered schools and kindergartens. Production companies are prohibited from conducting outdoor work between 12:00 and 16:00, and all enclosed spaces are mandated to be air-conditioned.
In response to the heatwave, municipalities have established specially equipped, air-conditioned facilities for individuals lacking access to air conditioning at home.
Health authorities are advising tourists to avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly during peak temperatures, and to employ personal sun protection measures. Recommendations include staying hydrated with ample water intake and consuming light foods. Medical experts caution against the risks posed to vulnerable demographics such as the elderly and children, stressing the importance of vigilance. Several incidents of drowning have already been reported, attributed to negligence.
The forecast indicates that the heatwave is expected to persist until the month's end.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections
In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation
Romania Boosts Defense with New HIMARS Support Center
Romania has inaugurated a support center for American HIMARS missile systems
Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade
RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac
North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All
North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name
Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted
Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died
UN Designates July 11 as Srebrenica Remembrance Day Despite Serbian Opposition
The United Nations has officially designated July 11 as an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre