Bulgaria: Greece Braces for Scorching Heatwave with Temperatures Reaching 44 Degrees

The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days, prompting authorities to issue warnings to tourists regarding beach visits during midday hours.

To combat the extreme temperatures, civil defense authorities have implemented exceptional measures. Remote work for civil servants has been authorized for the end of the week, while municipalities have shuttered schools and kindergartens. Production companies are prohibited from conducting outdoor work between 12:00 and 16:00, and all enclosed spaces are mandated to be air-conditioned.

In response to the heatwave, municipalities have established specially equipped, air-conditioned facilities for individuals lacking access to air conditioning at home.

Health authorities are advising tourists to avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly during peak temperatures, and to employ personal sun protection measures. Recommendations include staying hydrated with ample water intake and consuming light foods. Medical experts caution against the risks posed to vulnerable demographics such as the elderly and children, stressing the importance of vigilance. Several incidents of drowning have already been reported, attributed to negligence.

The forecast indicates that the heatwave is expected to persist until the month's end.

