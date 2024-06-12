Did Ukraine Seek Permission to Strike Russia with Bulgarian Weapons?

Politics » DEFENSE | June 11, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Did Ukraine Seek Permission to Strike Russia with Bulgarian Weapons? Bulgarian anti-tank weapons used in Ukraine

Ukraine had not sought permission to utilize weapons provided by Bulgaria to target Russia, citing financial constraints as a limiting factor, reported BNR as per information from the Ministry of Defense. This revelation comes in response to inquiries regarding a call from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, held in Sofia several weeks ago, urging member states to authorize Ukraine to use Western aid for strikes against Russian military targets.

In April, the Ministry of Defense had announced the implementation of a parliamentary decision for military assistance to Ukraine, involving the provision of "defective, obsolete, or excessive" portable anti-aircraft missile complexes and missiles. However, the ministry clarified that no specific conditions prohibiting the use of the aid for actions in Russia were set by Bulgaria.

While emphasizing compliance with international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, the ministry underscored that the weapons provided by Bulgaria lack the capabilities of modern Western systems, rendering them unable to target Russian military sites deep within Russian territory.

Despite Ukraine's entitlement to use provided weaponry against legitimate Russian military targets, the tactical and technical limitations of the supplied Soviet-era equipment restrict its effectiveness in reaching targets within Russia from Ukrainian defensive positions, as detailed by the ministry.

Although Ukraine has not yet requested further military aid under the 2022 agreement with Bulgaria, discussions on long-term commitments to assist Ukraine are anticipated at an upcoming NATO summit in the United States in July, according to the Ministry of Defense.

