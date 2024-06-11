EPP Considers Reversal of Ban on Gasoline Cars in EU

EPP Leads European Parliament as Initial Results Roll In
The European People's Party (EPP) remains the dominant political force in the new European Parliament, according to initial results
Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, revealed plans to discuss the potential reversal of the ban on gasoline-powered cars in the EU by 2035. Speaking to Politico shortly after his party's victory in the European elections, Weber deemed the ban a mistake and hinted at a shift in policy direction.
This proposal marks a departure from the EPP's earlier stance, as outlined in a 14-page party manifesto earlier this year, which advocated for the reintroduction of gasoline engines. However, this potential reversal puts the EPP at odds with members like Ursula von der Leyen, who staunchly defended the ban and its alignment with the Green Deal.
Weber's remarks suggest that the growing influence of far-right elements within European politics could pave the way for policy adjustments, steering European policies towards the right. German EPP MEP Peter Lise, known for his focus on climate issues, emphasized the need for climate regulations to strike a balance between environmental concerns and economic realities.
Meanwhile, Alexandr Vondra from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group highlighted the necessity for more pragmatic approaches to green policies. He likened navigating green policies to driving a car, stressing the importance of moderation and realism in policy implementation.
However, Pascal Canfin, a French liberal and former chairman of the Environment Committee, remains skeptical about the potential for a majority in the new Parliament to dismantle the Green Pact. Despite growing calls for policy adjustments, the ban on gasoline-powered cars in the EU, scheduled to take effect in 2035, remains a contentious issue, reflecting the diverse viewpoints within the European Parliament and member states.
