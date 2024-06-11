Bulgarian Party 'We Continue the Change' Poised to Join Renew Europe in EP

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Party 'We Continue the Change' Poised to Join Renew Europe in EP

Valérie Hayer, chairwoman of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, has revealed that discussions are underway regarding the potential inclusion of the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" into their ranks. Hayer expressed her belief that the party is already considered part of the Renew Europe family and anticipates formalizing this arrangement in the upcoming days, as conveyed to BNR.

In outlining the group's strategy, Hayer emphasized cooperation with the European People's Party (EPP) and the Alliance of Socialists and Democrats to establish a pro-European majority. However, she ruled out the possibility of collaborating with the European Conservatives and Reformists.

The initial meeting aimed at shaping the Renew Europe group is slated to occur on June 25, marking a pivotal step in determining the composition and direction of the liberal faction within the European Parliament.

