Bulgarian Socialist Party Youth Call for Leadership Change Amid Crisis

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Youth Call for Leadership Change Amid Crisis

A large banner calling for the resignation of Kornelia Ninova was displayed by the youth organization of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on the facade of the party headquarters at 20 "Positano" Street in Sofia. The youth organization considers the results of the recent elections to be catastrophic.

The youth members demand Ninova's immediate resignation and the convening of the National Council of the BSP to prepare for a congress to elect a new leader. Gabriel Valkov, the chairman of the BSP youth organization, stated that since 2017, Ninova has lost 800,000 votes for the BSP, bringing the party to a precarious position with around 140,000 votes, which he described as hitting rock bottom.

Evgeni Filipov, the chairman of the young socialists in Sofia, expressed the need for new figures within the BSP who are respected by rank-and-file socialists and Bulgarian society. He emphasized the need for intellectuals, professionals, and individuals committed to the leftist ideology. Filipov also criticized the current candidates, noting that they included former leaders of the youth SDS.

