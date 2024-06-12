US Lifts Ban on Azov Battalion Using American Weapons

World » UKRAINE | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 08:41
Bulgaria: US Lifts Ban on Azov Battalion Using American Weapons

The US State Department has lifted a decade-old ban on the Ukrainian Azov Battalion using American training and weapons, following a new analysis that found no evidence of human rights violations by the unit, according to the Washington Post. The State Department confirmed that the Ukrainian 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov had successfully passed the Leahy Law inspection, which prohibits US military aid to foreign units guilty of human rights abuses.

The German arms company Rheinmetall has established a facility for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries announced, as reported by DPA. This service center, a joint venture between Rheinmetall and a Ukrainian partner company, aims to ensure the swift repair and maintenance of German equipment in Ukraine. Ukrainian specialists will operate the facility, while representatives from Rheinmetall will provide technical supervision. The establishment of this facility is seen as a significant step not only toward Ukraine's victory but also in bolstering the arsenal of the free world, according to Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin. Rheinmetall has been supplying Ukraine with military hardware since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022, including Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard battle tanks.

Ukraine's armed forces have appointed a commander for their drone operations after previously underestimating the importance of drones in combat, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, as reported by Reuters. Vadim Sukharevsky, Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces, was appointed to this role by order of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Since February, Sukharevsky has been responsible for drone operations, following a decree by Zelensky to establish a separate wing of the armed forces dedicated to unmanned systems. This decree was approved by the government last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the German Bundestag in person today, marking his first such appearance. This comes a week after Germany lifted a ban on using German-supplied weapons against Russian targets. Berlin is a key stop on Zelensky's European tour, coinciding with the start of a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in the German capital. Following his visit to Germany, Zelensky will travel to Italy for a G20 meeting, where he is expected to urge the West to seize Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense industry.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Ukrainian, Rheinmetall

Related Articles:

Broader Sanctions Planned by US on Semiconductor Trade with Russia

Reuters reported that sources familiar with the matter revealed the US government's intention to announce expanded sanctions on Wednesday regarding the sale of semiconductor chips and other commodities to Russia

World » Russia | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:02

Hamas Agrees to UN Ceasefire Plan, Awaits US Pressure on Israel

Hamas has announced its acceptance of the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution for the Gaza Strip and is prepared to negotiate the details

World | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:36

UN Security Council Adopts Ceasefire Resolution for Gaza Strip

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

World | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Ukraine: Explosions in Crimea, Negotiations with Allies, Kadyrov Claims Village in Sumy

Last night, explosions reverberated through the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, leading to the blockage of traffic on the Crimean bridge,

World » Ukraine | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:39

Biden Apologized to Zelensky Over Delayed Delivery of Arms

US President Joe Biden has personally extended an apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the delayed delivery of arms earlier this year.

World » Ukraine | June 7, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Biden Clarifies: No Authorization for Strikes on Moscow

The United States is set to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package valued at 225 million USD

World » Ukraine | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12

Night Assault: Ukraine Reports Drone and Missile Attacks Across Six Regions

Ukraine's air force has reported a significant night assault involving drones and missiles across six regions of the country

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:17

Ukraine: Explosions in Crimea, Negotiations with Allies, Kadyrov Claims Village in Sumy

Last night, explosions reverberated through the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, leading to the blockage of traffic on the Crimean bridge,

World » Ukraine | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:39

Ukraine Implements Severe Energy-Saving Measures to Tackle Power Shortage

Ukraine is on the verge of an energy crisis, necessitating a significant reduction in electricity consumption across the country

World » Ukraine | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 08:10

Germany Considers Sending Fourth Patriot Battery to Ukraine

Germany is reportedly considering sending a fourth Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 08:06

Biden Apologized to Zelensky Over Delayed Delivery of Arms

US President Joe Biden has personally extended an apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the delayed delivery of arms earlier this year.

World » Ukraine | June 7, 2024, Friday // 17:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria