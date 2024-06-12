US Lifts Ban on Azov Battalion Using American Weapons

The US State Department has lifted a decade-old ban on the Ukrainian Azov Battalion using American training and weapons, following a new analysis that found no evidence of human rights violations by the unit, according to the Washington Post. The State Department confirmed that the Ukrainian 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov had successfully passed the Leahy Law inspection, which prohibits US military aid to foreign units guilty of human rights abuses.

The German arms company Rheinmetall has established a facility for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries announced, as reported by DPA. This service center, a joint venture between Rheinmetall and a Ukrainian partner company, aims to ensure the swift repair and maintenance of German equipment in Ukraine. Ukrainian specialists will operate the facility, while representatives from Rheinmetall will provide technical supervision. The establishment of this facility is seen as a significant step not only toward Ukraine's victory but also in bolstering the arsenal of the free world, according to Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin. Rheinmetall has been supplying Ukraine with military hardware since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022, including Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard battle tanks.

Ukraine's armed forces have appointed a commander for their drone operations after previously underestimating the importance of drones in combat, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, as reported by Reuters. Vadim Sukharevsky, Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces, was appointed to this role by order of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Since February, Sukharevsky has been responsible for drone operations, following a decree by Zelensky to establish a separate wing of the armed forces dedicated to unmanned systems. This decree was approved by the government last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the German Bundestag in person today, marking his first such appearance. This comes a week after Germany lifted a ban on using German-supplied weapons against Russian targets. Berlin is a key stop on Zelensky's European tour, coinciding with the start of a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in the German capital. Following his visit to Germany, Zelensky will travel to Italy for a G20 meeting, where he is expected to urge the West to seize Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense industry.