UN Security Council Adopts Ceasefire Resolution for Gaza Strip

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. With 14 votes in favor and 1 against, the American proposal for a truce between Israel and Hamas was approved. The resolution supports Joe Biden's peace proposal, which Washington claims has already been accepted by the Israeli side. Both sides, having been at war for over eight months, are urged to fully and immediately adhere to the conditions of the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet today in Tel Aviv with leading figures from the Israeli opposition as part of his ongoing Middle East tour, which aims to bolster the UN Security Council-supported truce plan for Gaza. After meetings yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blinken will speak this morning with Benny Gantz, who has resigned from the Israeli military cabinet, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, before traveling to Jordan.

Blinken's current tour marks his eighth regional visit since the conflict began in the Palestinian Territory. Prior to his engagements in Israel, he visited Egypt and held discussions with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council endorsed a US-drafted resolution backing a three-part ceasefire plan between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, proposed by President Joe Biden. This resolution highlights the international community's push for a truce in the longstanding conflict.