Hot Weather Alert: Bulgaria Faces Temperatures as High as 39°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 08:21
Bulgaria: Hot Weather Alert: Bulgaria Faces Temperatures as High as 39°C @Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for hot weather across the entire country today. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, with slightly cooler temperatures along the Black Sea and around 33°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with the development of cumulus clouds after noon, leading to isolated short-term precipitation. A weak south-westerly wind will blow, especially on high and exposed parts. The maximum temperatures will reach around 27°C at 1200 meters and about 19°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny and almost calm. The maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, and the sea water temperature will range from 22°C to 24°C. The sea's excitement will be mild, rated at 1-2 points.

Today will be predominantly sunny, with cumulus clouds forming over mountainous regions in the afternoon, possibly bringing brief showers in isolated areas, as per the NIMH forecast. A weak south-westerly wind will persist, maintaining the hot conditions throughout the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, weather, sunny

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Weather Warning: Intense Rainfall and High Temperatures Across Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a "yellow" code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorm activity affecting 10 regions of the country today.

Society » Environment | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 08:57

Greece Braces for Scorching Heatwave with Temperatures Reaching 44 Degrees

The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days

World » Southeast Europe | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 11:14

Hot Day Ahead: Yellow Heat Code Issued for Bulgaria, Sunny Conditions Forecasted

A yellow heat alert has been issued today for the entirety of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Ideal Beach Weather Ahead: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast

Temperatures in Bulgaria will rise above 30°C over the weekend, making it a perfect time for the beach along the coast

Society » Environment | June 7, 2024, Friday // 13:29

Blazing Heat: Bulgaria to Hit 38 Degrees!

Summer is definitely on its way

Society » Environment | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Rapid Global Warming: Scientists Issue Urgent Warning

A group of more than 50 prominent scientists has issued a warning that global warming is accelerating at an "unprecedented" pace

Society » Environment | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 14:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Weather Warning: Intense Rainfall and High Temperatures Across Regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a "yellow" code warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorm activity affecting 10 regions of the country today.

Society » Environment | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 08:57

Hot Day Ahead: Yellow Heat Code Issued for Bulgaria, Sunny Conditions Forecasted

A yellow heat alert has been issued today for the entirety of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Ideal Beach Weather Ahead: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast

Temperatures in Bulgaria will rise above 30°C over the weekend, making it a perfect time for the beach along the coast

Society » Environment | June 7, 2024, Friday // 13:29

Blazing Heat: Bulgaria to Hit 38 Degrees!

Summer is definitely on its way

Society » Environment | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Rapid Global Warming: Scientists Issue Urgent Warning

A group of more than 50 prominent scientists has issued a warning that global warming is accelerating at an "unprecedented" pace

Society » Environment | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 14:02

Yellow Code Issued for Rain, Thunder, and Hail in Central and Southern Bulgaria

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected today, with a yellow code warning in effect for rain, thunder, and potential hail in 10 regions of Central and Southern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 08:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria