Hot Weather Alert: Bulgaria Faces Temperatures as High as 39°C

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for hot weather across the entire country today. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, with slightly cooler temperatures along the Black Sea and around 33°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with the development of cumulus clouds after noon, leading to isolated short-term precipitation. A weak south-westerly wind will blow, especially on high and exposed parts. The maximum temperatures will reach around 27°C at 1200 meters and about 19°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny and almost calm. The maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, and the sea water temperature will range from 22°C to 24°C. The sea's excitement will be mild, rated at 1-2 points.

Today will be predominantly sunny, with cumulus clouds forming over mountainous regions in the afternoon, possibly bringing brief showers in isolated areas, as per the NIMH forecast. A weak south-westerly wind will persist, maintaining the hot conditions throughout the country.