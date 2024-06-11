With 100% of Protocols Processed: GERB Wins the Elections in Bulgaria

On Sunday, all 31 Regional Election Commissions (RECs) must submit the voting protocols to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for re-verification. The CEC will then announce the final results of the vote for the Bulgarian representatives in the European Parliament on Wednesday, including percentages and allocated mandates. The final results of the vote for the national parliament will be announced on Thursday, and on Friday, the names of the 17 Bulgarian MEPs will become clear. By Sunday, June 16, the new 50th National Assembly, comprising seven political formations, will be revealed.

With 100% of sectional protocols processed, GERB emerged victorious with 24.7% of the National Assembly vote. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) came in second with 17.07%, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with 14.33%. "Revival" secured 13.78%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) got 7.06%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) received 5.96%, and "Greatness" obtained 4.65%.

The order of political formations in the European Parliament vote is similar, although "Greatness" did not secure any seats. GERB led with 23.54%, followed by DPS with 14.66%, WCC-DB with 14.44%, and "Revival" with 13.98%. BSP received 7.01%, and TISP garnered 6.04%.

After addressing discrepancies, the CEC will confirm the final results of the European Parliament elections. The announcement of the newly elected MEPs will take place on Friday, and the composition of the new National Assembly will be finalized by Sunday, June 16.