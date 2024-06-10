Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Leading the pack is the GERB coalition, securing first place with 24.63% of the vote, followed closely by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in second place with 15.89%.

Maintaining its position in third is the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, holding steady with 14.81% of the vote. The "Revival" party follows closely behind in fourth place, garnering 14.04% of the vote.

Further down the ranking, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secures 7.12%, while the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party captures 6.10% of the vote. Notably, the new parliamentary formation, "Greatness," manages to secure entry into the parliament with 4.76% of the votes, as per the latest, albeit still incomplete data.

It's worth noting that "Greatness" will not be represented in the European Parliament, unlike the other six formations. In the European Parliament elections, GERB emerged victorious once again, but this time, the second-place spot went to WCC-DB, with the "Revival" party and DPS following closely behind.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, elections, greatness, European

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Industry Shrinks as European Economy Weakens

The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy

Business » Industry | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

The euro experienced a decline against major currencies in early trading on Monday, influenced by the political uncertainty following the European Parliament elections

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria