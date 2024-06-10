Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

Bulgaria's Industry Shrinks as European Economy Weakens
The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy
The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.
Leading the pack is the GERB coalition, securing first place with 24.63% of the vote, followed closely by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in second place with 15.89%.
Maintaining its position in third is the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, holding steady with 14.81% of the vote. The "Revival" party follows closely behind in fourth place, garnering 14.04% of the vote.
Further down the ranking, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secures 7.12%, while the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party captures 6.10% of the vote. Notably, the new parliamentary formation, "Greatness," manages to secure entry into the parliament with 4.76% of the votes, as per the latest, albeit still incomplete data.
It's worth noting that "Greatness" will not be represented in the European Parliament, unlike the other six formations. In the European Parliament elections, GERB emerged victorious once again, but this time, the second-place spot went to WCC-DB, with the "Revival" party and DPS following closely behind.
The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.
Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today
The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria
The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.
The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU