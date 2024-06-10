Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Leading the pack is the GERB coalition, securing first place with 24.63% of the vote, followed closely by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in second place with 15.89%.

Maintaining its position in third is the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, holding steady with 14.81% of the vote. The "Revival" party follows closely behind in fourth place, garnering 14.04% of the vote.

Further down the ranking, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secures 7.12%, while the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party captures 6.10% of the vote. Notably, the new parliamentary formation, "Greatness," manages to secure entry into the parliament with 4.76% of the votes, as per the latest, albeit still incomplete data.

It's worth noting that "Greatness" will not be represented in the European Parliament, unlike the other six formations. In the European Parliament elections, GERB emerged victorious once again, but this time, the second-place spot went to WCC-DB, with the "Revival" party and DPS following closely behind.