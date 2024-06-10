PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections, stating that they were well-prepared, transparent, and conducted in a free manner. Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament and the president of PACE's Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons, made these remarks during a media briefing following the observation of Bulgaria's elections for the National Assembly and the European Parliament.

The delegation emphasized that the elections in Bulgaria were characterized by freedom and competitiveness, providing voters with a diverse range of choices. However, Goncharenko also highlighted a significant challenge stemming from low voter turnout and fatigue due to consecutive elections, indicating a level of public distrust in political representatives.

One striking observation made by Goncharenko was the disparity between machine voting and paper ballots, noting that they seemed to represent different segments of society. He described the results from each as akin to "two different votes," suggesting that they could potentially result in vastly different parliamentary compositions. Reflecting on this phenomenon, Goncharenko expressed curiosity about how the parliament would appear if only one method of voting were used exclusively.