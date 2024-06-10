PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33
Bulgaria: PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections, stating that they were well-prepared, transparent, and conducted in a free manner. Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament and the president of PACE's Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons, made these remarks during a media briefing following the observation of Bulgaria's elections for the National Assembly and the European Parliament.

The delegation emphasized that the elections in Bulgaria were characterized by freedom and competitiveness, providing voters with a diverse range of choices. However, Goncharenko also highlighted a significant challenge stemming from low voter turnout and fatigue due to consecutive elections, indicating a level of public distrust in political representatives.

One striking observation made by Goncharenko was the disparity between machine voting and paper ballots, noting that they seemed to represent different segments of society. He described the results from each as akin to "two different votes," suggesting that they could potentially result in vastly different parliamentary compositions. Reflecting on this phenomenon, Goncharenko expressed curiosity about how the parliament would appear if only one method of voting were used exclusively.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria, stating

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

|

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

|

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

|

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

|

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

|

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria