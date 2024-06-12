Bulgaria's Industry Shrinks as European Economy Weakens

Just four Industries Cause 2.7m Deaths in the European Region Every Year
New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people
The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy, with reports indicating a contraction in various sectors. In April, calendar-adjusted data showed a 0.3% decrease compared to the previous year.
Notably, the mining industry experienced a significant decline of 7.7%, while the processing industry also saw a contraction of 1.9%. However, there was growth in the production and distribution of electricity, heat energy, and gas, with an increase of 10.6%.
Within the processing industry, certain sectors witnessed notable decreases over the year. For instance, there was a substantial decline in the processing of skins, shoe manufacturing, etc., which decreased by 23.5%. Additionally, production in areas such as vehicles (excluding cars), electrical equipment, and other non-classified sectors also saw declines ranging from 22.2% to 23.1%.
Despite these contractions, there were pockets of growth in specific sectors. The production of basic metals, for example, experienced a significant increase of 34.7%. Additionally, there was growth observed in drug production during the same period.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria ranks third in copper mining and fourth in gold mining in Europe
The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCIP) is exploring the option of importing labor from India to address the shortage of skilled workers in various sectors
Bulgaria ranks among the top three countries in Europe in terms of financial support for sheep farming, yet the sector struggles due to outdated farming practices
In a sign of the changing climate's impact on agriculture, Bulgarian farmers are gearing up for an early start to the wheat and barley harvest this year as soaring temperatures hasten crop ripening
Online gambling and casinos are becoming quite the attraction for players and enthusiasts alike.
Online sports betting has taken the world by storm, offering enthusiasts an exciting way to engage with their favorite sports.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU