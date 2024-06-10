CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva. Despite receiving signals and complaints, all Bulgarian citizens were given the opportunity to vote, Mateva announced at a briefing.

A total of 148 voting machines did not function, with 134 of them located within the country and 14 outside the country. The CEC processed 106 complaints and reports on the day of the election.

The voter turnout at 8:00 p.m. will be available on the CEC website once 100% of the protocols are processed. Currently, 85.14% of the protocols from the Sectional Election Commissions have been processed in the regional election commissions. All SECs outside the country have been accepted by the CEC, resulting in 100% processing of data from abroad.

The CEC has outlined a timeline for announcing the election results: On June 12, the results of the vote for members of the European Parliament and the allocation of mandates will be announced. On June 13, the votes received and the allocation of mandates for the people's representatives in the Bulgarian parliament will be announced. Subsequently, on June 14, the names of the 17 elected members of the EP from the Republic of Bulgaria will be revealed. Finally, on June 16, the names of the new 240 people's representatives will be announced.

Assuring adherence to legal deadlines, Rositsa Mateva emphasized that the CEC will fulfill its duties accordingly.