Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"
Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today. He stated, "We believe that the results (from the elections) for our coalition, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria,' necessitate assuming leadership responsibility. Therefore, I have resigned, and my colleagues have supported this decision."
Ivanov explained that the National Council will now make decisions on organizing the election of a new chairman. This process will involve implementing decisions from the last National Conference on certain revisions, followed by another National Conference to elect new leadership.
"I will not run for leadership of 'Yes, Bulgaria' or any other format," Ivanov declared. "I will also not become a representative in the 50th National Assembly. It's crucial to restart the conversation with voters."
He attributed the failure of regular governance of the country to GERB and DPS and emphasized that the WCC-DB format will remain intact, suggesting that it needs an upgrade rather than a revision. Ivanov noted that the rise of anti-systemic parties is a global phenomenon, not unique to Bulgaria.
"Yes, Bulgaria" is part of "Democratic Bulgaria," which is in coalition with "We Continue the Change," forming "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).
