Belarus Joins Russia in Tactical Nuclear Weapon Exercises

World » RUSSIA | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:43
Belarus announced today that its military is participating in the second phase of Russian exercises scheduled by President Vladimir Putin to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

The first phase of these maneuvers occurred in southern Russia last month. Analysts believe these exercises serve as a warning to the West against deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin described the exercises as a proactive measure to "strengthen our readiness to use so-called retaliatory weapons."

"Today, more than ever, we are ready to respond to all threats to our country and to the union state of Russia and Belarus," he emphasized, without specifying the location of the maneuvers or the types of weapons involved.

