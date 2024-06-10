'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria, stated Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," during a party press conference after the 2-in-1 elections in the country.
He outlined two possible scenarios for forming a national government. "The first scenario involves forming a government that will delay the inevitable downfall of those who join it. Anyone who joins such a government will not survive politically. The second scenario is having no government at all, leading to new elections, which is quite possible. However, if a government is formed, it is unlikely to be stable," Kostadinov said.
Kostadinov reiterated that "Revival" remains committed to preventing Bulgaria's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
He also mentioned the party's goal of forming its own parliamentary group in the European Parliament. "Our goal is to establish our own parliamentary group in the EP. It's uncertain if this will happen, but negotiations are ongoing," he commented.
