Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones
The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly. Led by former National Security officer Nikolay Markov and founded by Ivelin Mihailov, the party's representatives discussed their election results and future parliamentary strategy on Nova TV.
Ivelin Mihailov emphasized their connection to the people who aim to achieve tangible results. He criticized the prevalence of officials who hold positions but contribute little, advocating instead for enforcing existing laws rather than creating new ones. According to Mihailov, Bulgaria already has perfect legislation specifying how order and legality should be maintained, but these laws are often ignored. He stressed the need for the National Assembly to control the executive branch and address why laws are not being followed, highlighting the party's focus on practical solutions for the country's issues.
Nikolay Markov echoed these sentiments, underscoring the necessity of reinstating the parliamentary republic and illuminating the processes behind management decisions. He stated that "Greatness" will not support a mandate holder in a pure coalition, but thematic support could be considered.
