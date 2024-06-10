Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament @Pixabay

The euro experienced a decline against major currencies in early trading on Monday, influenced by the political uncertainty following the European Parliament elections.

The success of far-right parties across Europe has raised concerns about the ability of mainstream parties to form majorities in the European Parliament, which are essential for passing legislation.

Political turmoil in France and Belgium further adds to the uncertainty within the European Union, as reported by BNR.

French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament and call for early elections comes after Marine Le Pen's National Rally party secured approximately 32 percent of the European Parliament vote.

In Belgium, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo resigned following his party's disappointing performance in the elections for the new European Parliament.

The euro saw a decline of 0.45% against the US dollar, reaching a one-month low of USD 1.0754, and a 0.35% decrease against the British pound, now trading around GBP 0.8460, the lowest level since August 2022.

Against the Japanese yen, the euro experienced a 0.2% decrease, stepping back from 12-year highs recorded in late April and late May/early June this year, hovering around 169 yen.

The euro's decline is also attributed to a stronger US dollar, fueled by robust May US labor market data released last Friday, which has led to a revision of expectations for US interest rate cuts in the upcoming months, potentially affecting the Federal Reserve's decision at its September meeting.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank recently lowered its key interest rates for the first time in five years but adopted a cautious stance towards further cuts in the future. ECB members have noted the presence of persistent, albeit moderate, inflation and anticipate it to remain above the 2% target level in the coming year. ECB President Lagarde emphasized during the press conference after the June 6 meeting that future actions will be based on incoming economic data, highlighting the bank's flexibility in interest rate adjustments.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, europe, right, elections

Related Articles:

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

|

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

|

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

|

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

|

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

|

Surprising Trends: Bulgarian Expats Shift Electoral Dynamics

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

The European Parliament elections on Sunday revealed a significant shift towards the right, with far-right and nationalist parties making substantial gains across the continent

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:42

French Election Shocker: Extreme Right Dominates, Macron Calls Snap Polls

The final outcomes of the French vote have been officially declared this morning, providing clarity on the nation's political landscape

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:16

Belgian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Party's Electoral Setback

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has announced his resignation

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:22

EPP Leads European Parliament as Initial Results Roll In

The European People's Party (EPP) remains the dominant political force in the new European Parliament, according to initial results

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:00

European Parties' Neglect of the Roma is Driving them Towards Anti-EU Factions, Says Roma Foundation for Europe

By ignoring the Roma, main European parties are pushing them into the arms of anti-European forces: Roma Foundation for Europe

World » EU | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 07:26

ECB Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since 2019

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its key interest rates by 25 basis points

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 17:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria