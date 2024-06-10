Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized
The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections
The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country. According to data provided by the Central Election Commission (CEC), GERB is dominating in various areas, including Blagoevgrad, Burgas, and Varna, where it holds a convincing lead. In Varna, the party "Revival" emerges as the second political force, trailing behind GERB.
In regions like Veliko Tarnovo and Vidin, GERB maintains its dominance, while "Revival" surpasses the support for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) by significant margins. Similar trends are observed in other areas where GERB leads, with "Revival" consistently ranking as the second-strongest political force.
GERB's stronghold extends to regions like Gabrovo, Dobrich, and Kyustendil, where it maintains a significant lead over other parties. In places like Pernik and Pleven, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) emerges as a leading force, with "Revival" securing the second position.
The city of Plovdiv witnesses a clear lead for GERB, with "Revival" following closely behind as the second political force. Similar patterns are observed in regions like Ruse, Sliven, and Stara Zagora, where GERB's dominance is notable.
However, there are exceptions to GERB's lead, with regions like Kardzhali showing significant support for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Additionally, the new party "Greatness" gains traction in regions like Ruse, Burgas, and Veliko Tarnovo, signaling its emergence as a noteworthy political entity.
Overall, the preliminary results suggest a varied landscape of political support across different regions of Bulgaria, with GERB maintaining its dominance in many areas while other parties also garner significant support in specific regions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections
The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.
Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today
The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria
The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU