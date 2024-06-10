Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:52
Bulgaria: Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions @novinite.com

The preliminary results of the vote for the 50th National Assembly in Bulgaria indicate a significant lead for the GERB party in many regions across the country. According to data provided by the Central Election Commission (CEC), GERB is dominating in various areas, including Blagoevgrad, Burgas, and Varna, where it holds a convincing lead. In Varna, the party "Revival" emerges as the second political force, trailing behind GERB.

In regions like Veliko Tarnovo and Vidin, GERB maintains its dominance, while "Revival" surpasses the support for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) by significant margins. Similar trends are observed in other areas where GERB leads, with "Revival" consistently ranking as the second-strongest political force.

GERB's stronghold extends to regions like Gabrovo, Dobrich, and Kyustendil, where it maintains a significant lead over other parties. In places like Pernik and Pleven, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) emerges as a leading force, with "Revival" securing the second position.

The city of Plovdiv witnesses a clear lead for GERB, with "Revival" following closely behind as the second political force. Similar patterns are observed in regions like Ruse, Sliven, and Stara Zagora, where GERB's dominance is notable.

However, there are exceptions to GERB's lead, with regions like Kardzhali showing significant support for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Additionally, the new party "Greatness" gains traction in regions like Ruse, Burgas, and Veliko Tarnovo, signaling its emergence as a noteworthy political entity.

Overall, the preliminary results suggest a varied landscape of political support across different regions of Bulgaria, with GERB maintaining its dominance in many areas while other parties also garner significant support in specific regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, elections, region

Related Articles:

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

The euro experienced a decline against major currencies in early trading on Monday, influenced by the political uncertainty following the European Parliament elections

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

The European Parliament elections on Sunday revealed a significant shift towards the right, with far-right and nationalist parties making substantial gains across the continent

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:42

Surprising Trends: Bulgarian Expats Shift Electoral Dynamics

Voting trends among Bulgarians living abroad diverge significantly from those within the country, as observed in the recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria