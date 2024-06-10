Surprising Trends: Bulgarian Expats Shift Electoral Dynamics

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Surprising Trends: Bulgarian Expats Shift Electoral Dynamics

Voting trends among Bulgarians living abroad diverge significantly from those within the country, as observed in the recent elections. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) claims the top spot with approximately 39 percent of the votes, largely attributed to a substantial turnout from Turkey.

In a surprising turn, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) secures the second position, followed by "Revival" and "Greatness." Notably, GERB finds itself in fifth place, closely trailing "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

The representation of political forces in the parliament reflects a diverse landscape, with six parties making the cut. Remarkably, GERB, once a dominant force, now occupies a lower position, indicative of shifting preferences among voters abroad, constituting roughly 20 percent of the electorate.

The breakdown of votes for the National Assembly underscores the varying strengths of each party. DPS leads with 39.27%, followed by WCC-DB at 16.58%, and "Revival" with 12.45%. "Greatness," GERB, and TISP follow closely behind, highlighting a fragmented political spectrum.

Meanwhile, in the elections for the European Parliament, WCC-DB emerges as the dominant force in the absence of votes from Turkey. With 26.99% of the votes, it surpasses other contenders, including "Revival," "Greatness," and GERB, reflecting differing preferences in the European context.

These results underscore the complex dynamics of electoral preferences among Bulgarians residing abroad, signaling a nuanced political landscape that may shape future policymaking and political discourse.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: results, abroad, Bulgaria, elections

Related Articles:

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

|

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

|

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

|

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

|

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

|

Election Snapshot: GERB Leads Across Bulgaria's Regions

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized

The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"

Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 15:17

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria