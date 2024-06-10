French Election Shocker: Extreme Right Dominates, Macron Calls Snap Polls

June 10, 2024, Monday
French Election Shocker: Extreme Right Dominates, Macron Calls Snap Polls

The final outcomes of the French vote have been officially declared this morning, providing clarity on the nation's political landscape.

The results depict a resounding victory for the right-wing party, the "National Rally," led by the youthful Jordan Bardella, securing 31.3% of the vote. Following at half that proportion is the Besoin d'Europe alliance - including President Macron's Renaissance - with Réveiller l'Europe, the socialist grouping and La France Insoumise, a left-wing populist party, trailing closely behind with 14% and 10.1% respectively.

In response to these results, President Emmanuel Macron announced what he described as a significant decision to call for early elections in light of the defeat suffered by his Renaissance party and coalition allies. Consequently, France is set to head to the polls on June 30 and July 7.

This marks an unprecedented sixth occurrence of early parliamentary elections. The extraordinary success of the extreme right, surpassing the 30% threshold, also marks a significant milestone. Marine Le Pen, unofficially at the helm of the "National Rally," sees this as a personal victory after twice losing to President Macron. The party's strategy now rests on the popularity of a young figure, particularly influential on social media platforms with over 1 million followers on TikTok.

President Macron addressed the nation, expressing his decision to entrust the people with shaping the future of the republic through their votes. He acknowledged the electorate's messages and concerns, promising to address them. Macron emphasized the necessity of active participation in the upcoming elections to secure a robust majority for the nation's harmony and stability.

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen hailed the electorate's verdict as historic, underscoring the triumph of democracy when the populace exercises its right to vote. With the "National Rally" securing 32%, the highest result for any party in over four decades, Le Pen welcomed the decision to dissolve the parliament as the logical course of action. She expressed readiness to govern should the French populace entrust her party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

