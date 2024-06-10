Bulgarian Tennis Standouts: Dimitrov in Top Ten, Tomova Advances

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov maintains his position among the top ten tennis players globally, as confirmed in the latest rankings released today. Meanwhile, Viktoriya Tomova has shown progress, climbing six spots in the women's rankings.

Dimitrov secured his tenth-place position on April 1 and has since maintained consistency within the top tier of players. Currently, he holds 3775 points following his recent quarter-final performance at Roland Garros. While Dimitrov will not compete in any tournaments this week, he is set to participate in the ATP 500 grass event at Queen's Club, London, where he has previously clinched the title.

In the year-to-date rankings, which consider points accrued since the beginning of the year rather than over a 52-week period, Bulgaria's most successful tennis player ranks ninth with 2,075 points, trailing eighth-placed Andrey Rublev by 145 points. The top eight players qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin slated for November.

Notable movements are also observed among other Bulgarian players, with Adrian Andreev rising three places to number 229 and Dimitar Kuzmanov occupying the 258th spot. Kuzmanov commenced his campaign today at the Clay Challenger in Perugia, Italy. Piotr Nesterov and Yanaki Milev secure positions at 460th and 485th, respectively, among the top 500.

Italy's Jannik Sinner leads the men's rankings with 9480 points, followed by Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz with 8,580 points and former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic with 8,360 points.

On the women's side, Viktoriya Tomova has ascended to the 69th position worldwide. This week, she is set to compete in the WTA 125 clay tournament in Valencia, where she holds the top seed and will face Croatian Lea Boskovic in the first round.

Other Bulgarian women featured in the top 500 include Gergana Topalova at number 220, Isabella Shinikova at 252, and Lia Karatancheva at 461. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek defends her title as the leader of the rankings, with Coco Gauff securing the second spot and Aryna Sabalenka ranking third.