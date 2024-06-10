Bulgaria's Elections: Man Suffers Seizure During Paper Processing in Sofia

In the processing hub of Sofia's "Asics Arena," where the election papers of 24 Regional Election Commission (REC)-Sofia are being handled, an incident occurred involving a man experiencing a seizure, reported the national radio. Valery Tsolov, the commission's chairman, provided details of the occurrence:

"A member of the Sectional Election Commission (SEC) suffered a seizure. The individual is over 60 years old. Following the incident, they were promptly transported to the hospital, where they were stabilized. However, the individual refused further hospitalization, indicating their condition has improved. This marks the sole incident from the previous night."

Presently, approximately 390 sets of documents out of a total of 500 polling stations have been processed across the 24 RECs. It is anticipated that the remaining work will be finalized by noon.