Bulgaria's Elections: Man Suffers Seizure During Paper Processing in Sofia
In the processing hub of Sofia's "Asics Arena," where the election papers of 24 Regional Election Commission (REC)-Sofia are being handled, an incident occurred involving a man experiencing a seizure, reported the national radio. Valery Tsolov, the commission's chairman, provided details of the occurrence:
"A member of the Sectional Election Commission (SEC) suffered a seizure. The individual is over 60 years old. Following the incident, they were promptly transported to the hospital, where they were stabilized. However, the individual refused further hospitalization, indicating their condition has improved. This marks the sole incident from the previous night."
Presently, approximately 390 sets of documents out of a total of 500 polling stations have been processed across the 24 RECs. It is anticipated that the remaining work will be finalized by noon.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized
The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections
Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead
The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.
CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.
Post-Elections: Hristo Ivanov Steps Down as Leader of "Yes, Bulgaria"
Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today
'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict
The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria
Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones
The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.