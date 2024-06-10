Bulgarian Election Update: With Over Half of Protocols Processed, Seven Parties Secure Seats

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Election Update: With Over Half of Protocols Processed, Seven Parties Secure Seats

With 50.96% of sectional election protocols processed, interim data from the Central Election Commission indicates that seven political parties and coalitions will secure seats in Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly.

Leading the parliamentary elections is GERB, with 23.47% of the vote, followed closely by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 15.37%, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 15.14%. "Revival" follows with 14.52%, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secured 6.89% of the vote, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) obtained 6.45%.

Joining the Assembly as a new political entity is "Greatness," with 5.09% of the vote. Falling below the 4% barrier to enter parliament are "Sword" with 3.04%, Blue Bulgaria with 1.65%, and Solidary Bulgaria with 1.61%.

In data from voting abroad, DPS emerges as the frontrunner with 39.27% of the votes, followed by WCC-DB with 16.58%, "Revival" with 12.45%, and "Greatness" with 7.73%. GERB and TISP secured 6.72% and 5.68% respectively.

The Central Election Commission anticipates the arrival of the first regional election commissions (RECs) to hand over voting protocols for rechecking. However, as of now, no commissions have arrived.

The deadlines for announcing results are as follows: June 12 for the European Parliament elections, June 13 for the National Assembly, June 15 for the composition of Bulgarian representatives in the EP, and June 16 for the list of deputies in the 50th National Assembly.

