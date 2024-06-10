Bulgarian Election Update: With Over Half of Protocols Processed, Seven Parties Secure Seats

PACE Delegation Praises Bulgarian Elections as Transparent and Well-Organized
The leader of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Oleksiy Goncharenko, praised Bulgaria's recent elections
With 50.96% of sectional election protocols processed, interim data from the Central Election Commission indicates that seven political parties and coalitions will secure seats in Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly.
Leading the parliamentary elections is GERB, with 23.47% of the vote, followed closely by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 15.37%, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 15.14%. "Revival" follows with 14.52%, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secured 6.89% of the vote, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) obtained 6.45%.
Joining the Assembly as a new political entity is "Greatness," with 5.09% of the vote. Falling below the 4% barrier to enter parliament are "Sword" with 3.04%, Blue Bulgaria with 1.65%, and Solidary Bulgaria with 1.61%.
In data from voting abroad, DPS emerges as the frontrunner with 39.27% of the votes, followed by WCC-DB with 16.58%, "Revival" with 12.45%, and "Greatness" with 7.73%. GERB and TISP secured 6.72% and 5.68% respectively.
The Central Election Commission anticipates the arrival of the first regional election commissions (RECs) to hand over voting protocols for rechecking. However, as of now, no commissions have arrived.
The deadlines for announcing results are as follows: June 12 for the European Parliament elections, June 13 for the National Assembly, June 15 for the composition of Bulgarian representatives in the EP, and June 16 for the list of deputies in the 50th National Assembly.
The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.
Hristo Ivanov announced his resignation as the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" at a briefing today
The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria
The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.
