Last night, explosions reverberated through the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, leading to the blockage of traffic on the Crimean bridge, as reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN. Military observers speculate that the explosions targeted a military site near the village of Naumovka, causing disruptions in power supply in certain areas.

In his customary video address last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed ongoing efforts to negotiate a new agreement with Germany for support, according to DPA. While details of the agreement were not disclosed, Zelensky hinted at an imminent bilateral agreement with the United States, emphasizing the provision of long-term security guarantees.

"We are in the process of finalizing a new agreement for Ukraine with our European partners, particularly Germany, to enhance support measures," Zelensky remarked. He remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the potential agreement but underscored the meticulous preparation of a bilateral security accord with the United States.

Zelensky had previously announced in late April the collaborative efforts between Kyiv and Washington to secure a bilateral security agreement, ensuring long-term support for Ukraine's defense. Ukraine has previously inked similar pacts with Great Britain, Germany, and France, entailing financial and military assistance without explicit security guarantees. The anticipated agreement with the US aims to alter this landscape, as noted by DPA.

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov declared that Russian forces, led by Chechen special forces Akhmat, had gained control of the Ukrainian border village of Ryzhivka in the northern Sumy region, as reported by Reuters. Kadyrov attributed the success to a "large-scale planned advance," resulting in significant losses for the Ukrainian forces, who purportedly retreated.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially commented on the matter, and there has been no response from the Ukrainian military. Reuters could not independently verify Kadyrov's claims. Local authorities denied the capture of Ryzhivka, as reported by France Press.

Earlier, the Akhmat command, as cited by TASS, had stated their presence in Russia's border region of Belgorod, east of the alleged captured settlement. Kadyrov had previously asserted during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that tens of thousands of his fighters were ready to engage in conflict in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have raised concerns over the buildup of Russian forces around Sumy Oblast, signaling preparations for potential combat operations.