Hot Day Ahead: Yellow Heat Code Issued for Bulgaria, Sunny Conditions Forecasted

A yellow heat alert has been issued today for the entirety of Bulgaria. The weather is expected to be predominantly sunny throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures are forecasted to be hot, ranging between 33 and 38°C across most areas, with some regions in the Upper Thracian lowland and higher elevations experiencing even higher temperatures. In Sofia, temperatures are anticipated to hover around 34°C.

Across the mountainous regions, sunny conditions are also expected, with maximum temperatures reaching approximately 26°C at 1200 meters altitude and around 18°C at 2000 meters elevation.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather is forecasted with maximum temperatures ranging from 27°C to 30°C. The sea water temperature is expected to be around 23-24°C, with sea excitement levels ranging from 1 to 2 points.