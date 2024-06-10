Belgian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Party's Electoral Setback

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Belgian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Party's Electoral Setback

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has announced his resignation following the disappointing results of his party, "Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats," in the European and Federal Parliament elections, as well as in the regional elections.

"This is a very difficult moment for us. We lost this election," De Croo said tearfully to his supporters, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Exit polls showed De Croo's party receiving 5.7 percent of the vote, a decline of 2.8 percentage points from the 2019 results. Party chairman Tom Ongena will also step down.

De Croo will serve as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. "I am convinced that we need a new government quickly, with full powers. The signal to the voters is clear," he stated.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croo, Belgian, election

Related Articles:

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Bulgaria's Elections: Man Suffers Seizure During Paper Processing in Sofia

In the processing hub of Sofia's "Asics Arena," where the election papers of 24 Regional Election Commission (REC)-Sofia

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 09:54

Bulgaria Observes Day of Reflection Before Dual Elections

Today is a day for reflection ahead of tomorrow's elections for the National Assembly and the European Parliament in Bulgaria

Politics | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 08:00

Survey: One in Four Bulgarians will Vote for GERB in Sunday's Elections

Sociologists from "Alpha Research" predict a significant lead for GERB in the upcoming elections on Sunday

Politics | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Candidate with Bulgarian Roots Became Mexico's First Female President

Claudia Sheinbaum has been declared the winner of yesterday's presidential election in Mexico by the ruling party, Morena

World | June 3, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Returning for the 4th Time: GERB Pitches Boyko Borissov as Prime Minister of Bulgaria

For the first time since the potential return of Boyko Borissov as prime minister became a central theme in Bulgaria's election campaign

Politics | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Market Turmoil: Euro Falls as Far-Right Gains in European Parliament

The euro experienced a decline against major currencies in early trading on Monday, influenced by the political uncertainty following the European Parliament elections

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Green Setback, Right Surge: EU Elections Shake Political Establishment

The European Parliament elections on Sunday revealed a significant shift towards the right, with far-right and nationalist parties making substantial gains across the continent

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 11:42

French Election Shocker: Extreme Right Dominates, Macron Calls Snap Polls

The final outcomes of the French vote have been officially declared this morning, providing clarity on the nation's political landscape

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:16

EPP Leads European Parliament as Initial Results Roll In

The European People's Party (EPP) remains the dominant political force in the new European Parliament, according to initial results

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:00

European Parties' Neglect of the Roma is Driving them Towards Anti-EU Factions, Says Roma Foundation for Europe

By ignoring the Roma, main European parties are pushing them into the arms of anti-European forces: Roma Foundation for Europe

World » EU | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 07:26

ECB Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since 2019

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its key interest rates by 25 basis points

World » EU | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 17:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria