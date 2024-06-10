Belgian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Party's Electoral Setback

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has announced his resignation following the disappointing results of his party, "Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats," in the European and Federal Parliament elections, as well as in the regional elections.

"This is a very difficult moment for us. We lost this election," De Croo said tearfully to his supporters, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Exit polls showed De Croo's party receiving 5.7 percent of the vote, a decline of 2.8 percentage points from the 2019 results. Party chairman Tom Ongena will also step down.

De Croo will serve as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. "I am convinced that we need a new government quickly, with full powers. The signal to the voters is clear," he stated.