Protocol Chaos: Election Night Delays in Many Bulgarian Cities

In Sofia, the transfer of protocols continues at "Arena Sofia" after a night of non-stop counting following the 2-in-1 elections in Bulgaria. The process is progressing smoothly, according to Polina Vitanova, chair of the Municipal Election Commission (MEC) in Sofia. However, familiar errors and corrections in the protocols are still prevalent, as expected.

In Plovdiv, the processing of protocols is delayed due to numerous errors. Two-thirds of the sections have been processed, but only about 15 percent of them have no objections. The large number of errors requiring corrections is slowing down the paper processing pace. The 2-in-1 vote means twice as many protocols need to be processed.

In Haskovo, with 43% of protocols processed, DPS has emerged as the leading force in both the parliamentary and Euro votes, securing 34%. GERB follows with 25%, and "Revival" is third with 11%, according to Dobromir Yakimov, chairman of the 29th REC - Haskovo. The process is slow due to errors and the volume of work, with four sections reopening bags to recount votes. 150 out of over 480 sections still need to submit their protocols. Members of sections report an average wait time of over six hours for protocol submission. Tanya Ivanova from Svilengrad criticized the non-working printers and the overall organization.

In Kardzhali, the night was sleepless, with one section member fainting and requiring medical attention. Emergency services were called multiple times throughout the night. Petar Zahariev, Deputy Chairman of REC, reported that about 342 sections have been processed, with around 200 remaining. He noted that 80% of paper-machine protocols are incorrect, while paper protocols are trouble-free.

Montana experienced a long night with only 29% of protocols processed. People are still arriving with election papers, and a doctor was called for a sick committee member. Martin Konov, Deputy Chairman of REC, said common mistakes involved preferences and did not affect the commissions' work despite the replacement of 300 people. With 29% of data processed, GERB leads with 30%, followed by "Revival" and DPS.

The Ministry of Interior reported no serious crimes the night after the elections. There were no incidents that disrupted the processing of election results or the counting of votes.