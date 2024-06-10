EPP Leads European Parliament as Initial Results Roll In

The European People's Party (EPP) remains the dominant political force in the new European Parliament, according to initial results. The party is projected to have 184 deputies. Following them are the "Socialists and Democrats" with 139 seats, while the Renew Europe group secures 80 seats. The European Conservatives and Reformists have won 73 mandates, and the far-right "Identity and Democracy" claims 58.

Leaders of the EU political groups are set to meet on Tuesday for their first official gathering after the vote, announced Roberta Metsola, the current President of the EP. The results will be reviewed before the election of a new EC President, and a roadmap for the new Parliament's composition will be established. Metsola described the EU vote results as a sign of public trust in the parliament's continued leadership of the European agenda, while also highlighting the need to engage more with the public.

In Italy, the electoral sections closed with six Italian parties entering the European Parliament. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's "Italian Brothers" party leads with over 28% of the vote, followed by the Democratic Party at just over 25%. Meanwhile, in Austria, the far-right "Freedom Party" has, for the first time, won the vote, surpassing the ruling "People's Party" by about one percent. Herbert Kickle, the far-right leader, announced, "Our next goal is the chancellorship."

The situation in Germany, influenced by three regional elections in East German states, shows the far-right becoming the second political force. "Alternative for Germany" garnered nearly 16% of the votes, with the opposition conservative bloc CDU/CSU winning 30%. The national governing parties - the Social Democrats, the Liberals, and the Greens - are losing support compared to the national vote three years ago.

In the Netherlands, right-wing populist Geert Wilders surprisingly came second, increasing his party's representation in the European Parliament to six members from just one. The electoral victory went to the union between the Social Democrats and the Greens. In Spain, the opposition conservatives lead by 4 percent over Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's ruling Social Democrats.

In Poland, Donald Tusk's governing Civic Platform triumphed over the national conservatives from "Law and Justice." Slovakia reported a record high voter turnout of 34% for the European elections, with the opposition "Progressive Slovakia" emerging victorious. Despite an improved result, the ruling party of the recently assassinated Prime Minister Robert Fico remains second to the far-right "Republika" party.

In the Czech Republic, the populists of former Prime Minister Andrej Babis won with his Ano party, which is part of the Renew Europe group, receiving 26% of the vote. This edged out Prime Minister Petr Fiala's conservative coalition, which will have one fewer term than the winners. In Hungary, Viktor Orbán's ruling party won with 43%, although Fidesz lost about 10 percent of its previous support.

In Cyprus, a notable result was the election of a 24-year-old independent candidate, Fidias Panayiotou an influencer and TikTok star. He garnered about 18% of the votes in his first election appearance, coming in third place. It remains to be seen what policies the new MEP will advocate.